A Timboon landowner who cleared vegetation to extend a driveway following a dispute with their neighbour has had the move retrospectively approved by council.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to approve an upgrade and extension of access from the Timboon-Port Campbell Road to the applicant's land on Tuesday, October 24.
The applicant had already begun works without council approval.
One objection to the proposal - which seeks formal approval for the works - was submitted by the neighbour.
The applicant and objector have long been in a dispute over the use of the existing shared access and the relationship between both parties had deteriorated significantly since 2011 when a two-lot subdivision separated the dwelling - owned by the objector - from the farm land now owned by the applicant.
Council officers had met both parties on-site to discuss the concerns following receipt of a complaint about access being restricted to the applicant's land.
The applicant cleared vegetation from the road reserve after a long period of very limited use and began using the shared access more regularly.
Coastal ward councillor Jamie Vogels said the issue was domestic rather than one which concerned the planning department.
"The problem arises from the shared access, not from anything else," he said.
"The applicant has tried many times to get different access to the road but the Department of Transport is adamant this is the safest access point.
"The problem is more at a domestic level rather than planning."
South central ward councillor Jo Beard agreed.
"This is an existing access-way," she said.
"There's multiple driveway access points along our rural roads which are no different to this. This is a high volume road due to the nature of where it is, but it's an existing access-way and I think it makes sense to upgrade it."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.