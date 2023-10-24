FROM the Western District to the AFL and Australian Institute of Sport, Alan McConnell's sporting life has been full of rewarding moments. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
ALAN McCONNELL
Born: Terang on March 30, 1957.
Partner: Susan. Children: Lee, Ben and Zoe.
Parents: Ian and Jean. Siblings: Noel, Keith, Fiona and Susan.
Education: Noorat Primary School before going to Terang High School.
Sporting highlight: Have to be in my job as the director of coaching with Greater Western Sydney Giants at the 2019 AFL grand final.
Alan, we'll go back to your sporting highlight soon but where did your career in football begin?
I was eight years old when I started playing in the under 16s at Kolora. I was lucky enough to play in the under 16 premiership side when I was in year seven at school.
Leon Harris was one of my teammates in the under age side that were premiers and champions.
What year did you make your senior debut as a footballer?
It was in 1974 with Terang. Pat Meade was the senior coach at the time. We won nine games for the year but just missed out on playing in the finals.
I'll never forget I thought South Warrnambool and Camperdown were the two best sides in the league and they went on to play in the grand final, with South Warrnambool winning a close tussle.
I went to Melbourne in 1975 to do studies. My brother Noel was playing in trial games with Fitzroy and I also went along and played in practice games for the Lions before I played in the under 19s.
I got a sickness and missed about two years before I came back to play with Preston. We lost the grand final to Prahran in 1978 in front of a huge crowd at the old Junction Oval.
Graham Calverley, who coached me in the under 19s at Fitzroy, went over to Footscray (Western Bulldogs) coaching and asked if I wanted to go to play for them. I jumped at the chance and went on to play 37 senior games with the Bulldogs.
Can you remember your first game of VFL-AFL footy?
Yes. It was against North Melbourne at the Arden Street oval and I was playing on Keith Greig (who finished on 294 career games).
I'll never forget at quarter-time I kept on looking over at the Kangaroos' huddle.
I was mesmerised as they had the great Ron Barassi as coach and players of the ilk of John Rantall, Barry Davis, Doug Wade and Barry Dais were playing for them.
Royce Hart and Ian 'Bluey' Hampshire were coaches that I played under at the Bulldogs and we had Frank Goode for one game. I went back to Preston for one season after my VFL-AFL career was over and then went on to be playing coach at Balwyn for two seasons and we won the flag in 1985.
I had four seasons as captain-coach at Montmorency in the Diamond Valley league before going back to be the under 19 coach at Fitzroy.
I then had two stints as the caretaker senior coach at Fitzroy.
How many senior games of footy did you coach Fitzroy in?
I coached them for 11 games. The saddest thing about my time as coach with Fitzroy is we never won a game in those 11 games.
I had the dubious distinction to coach Fitzroy in its last game in 1996.
I'll never forget the game - it was against Richmond on the MCG. The Tigers belted us. It was very embarrassing. They beat us by 180 points.
We had to do a lap of honour after the game to acknowledge Fitzroy's time in the VFL-AFL and that occasion still haunts me.
Where did you coach after your 11 senior games with Fitzroy?
I joined Gary Ayres at Geelong as an assistant coach for a few years and moved onto the AFL Academy at the Australian Institute of Sport where I worked with the best 30 young footballers for five years.
It was a great job working with young players who were learning their skills not only on the footy field but in life. The AFL then employed me as the first employee at Greater Western Sydney Giants before they started in the AFL competition in 2012.
I was there when Kevin Sheedy was appointed as the first senior coach of the Giants and he was followed by Leon Cameron while I was the director of coaches at the Giants.
The 2019 grand final was very special even though Richmond were too strong for us. It was amazing to think that three people from the Western District namely Leon Cameron, Amon Buchanan and myself were in the coaches' box for that grand final.
Alan, Richmond won the 2019 grand final by 89 points. When did you realise the Giants were a spent force?
It was probably just before quarter-time when nothing was going right for us. We were probably exhausted after a tough run to make the grand final.
Undoubtedly, a person you had a lot of contact with at the Giants was Toby Greene. What's he like as a person?
What you see is what you get. Toby is a very loyal, honest person and sometimes his loyalty got him into a bit of trouble but I would say he's matured a lot.
Toby is a fabulous person who wears his heart on his sleeve and he's also a very good footballer. I don't think we've seen the best of Toby as a footballer just yet.
Where do you work now?
In July 2022 I was appointed to a job with the Australian Institute Of Sport to work closely with 48 different coaches for sport across Australia.
The sports range from coaches in boxing, basketball to triathlons. It's a full-time job and I've found it very rewarding. I've also been involved with the women's footy side at the Giants.
Alan, just a few weeks back on October 10, your dad Ian passed away at the age of 93. He was a legend in sport around Kolora and Noorat. Undoubtedly, it's been a hard time for your family?
It's been tough. Ian had health issues for a fair while but he coped with them the best he could. He never complained. The impact Ian had on people was there for everyone to see at his funeral in Terang.
There was a big crowd there for his funeral. Ian was a football premiership player at Kolora before going on to be the secretary and president of the club. He was president when Kolora won five premierships and went on to be a life member at both the Kolora and then Kolora-Noorat Football Netball Club.
Ian lived a wonderful life and is being missed by his children and extended family.
