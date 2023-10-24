The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool, Hamilton vets treating dogs and cats for snake bites

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 25 2023 - 8:26am, first published October 24 2023 - 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture of a brown snake. It is the season for the reptile in south-west Victoria. Picture file
A picture of a brown snake. It is the season for the reptile in south-west Victoria. Picture file

A south-west veterinarian has reported the busiest snake bite season in her 22-year career with 10 dogs presenting to the clinic in four days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.