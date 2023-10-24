THERE is no pub and no shop but there is still a meeting point in this small country town.
Hawkesdale Cricket Club is providing a social outlet for its residents.
It's a sight which brings a smile to Jason Elliott's face.
"As part of the atmosphere we've made at the club we're starting to attract families," Elliott, who coaches the club's women's team, said.
"We have brand new nets and we had (league chairperson) Gordon McLeod come out to that and we had 65 people there for tea and he was like 'where have all these people come from?'.
"I said to him 'we don't have a pub, we don't have a shop and the cricket and footy clubs are where people come together'.
"Now with under 13 boys, under 15 boys, under 17 girls, two senior men's (teams), senior women's and Cricket Blast we've got something going on at the ground every day except Monday.
"It's nice for the community - they know they can go up to the ground and see somebody."
Hawkesdale will kick off its Warrnambool and District Cricket Association women's season on Sunday, October 29 against newcomer Russells Creek at Mack Oval.
Elliott said the growth of the women's competition was exciting.
"It's important for clubs to put significant investment in place rather than it be a token gesture, so it's really nice to see a big club like Creek get behind their female program and even the acknowledgement of the (Northern) Raiders that they didn't have the numbers to do it on their own but then seek out that relationship with Brierly to make sure both programs are sustainable and the girls have somewhere to play is a really good thing," he said.
"Mortlake coming in as well is a great bonus. The importance of it can't be understated - we're now starting to have cricketers that have come through from under 11s into women's cricket so this next phase we're going to see is growth in the standard of the game."
Elliott said player Nicole Hunt would help in a coaching role at Hawkesdale as it "tries to create as many leaders as we can".
"We are trying to make sure our female program is sustainable," he said.
"Two of our other players - Jaz Bowater and Lori Young - are coaching our under 17 program.
"They're going to work really hard with that core group of under 17 girls, in particular the top-agers, so they can transfer that as they go through the grades."
Past captain Tara Elliott - Jason's daughter - is battling glandular fever and is unlikely to play - until at least after Christmas.
"It gives an opportunity for others to step up. I think we'll look at having more of a leadership group and then identify a captain out of that," he said.
"But Nicole essentially being a co-coach will be an on-field leader anyway."
Hawkesdale is coming off back-to-back semi-final losses to Allansford-Panmure.
Elliott said finals would again be the Cats' goal.
"The first year making the semi-finals was almost a bonus, we felt a lot had to go right," he said.
"But we felt like we missed an opportunity last year, we felt like we were in as good a form as anyone come finals time and let ourselves down a little bit.
"It's something we've processed and spoken about and we think we should be in the mix again."
