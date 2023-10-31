Dozens of shopping trolleys are being abandoned across Warrnambool daily despite coin deposit schemes being introduced to discourage the practice.
One supermarket chain has resorted to collecting trolleys left in parks, streets and walkways like Russells Creek path each day.
Warrnambool resident Peter Collins told The Standard abandoned trolleys were a regular occurrence in the Fleetwood Court, Wanstead Street area.
"The neighbourhood children in the park seem to enjoy pushing each other around in them but the other ones dumped on the lawns here are by the general community," he said.
"They're annoyingly dumped on the lawn then passers by put their rubbish in them, sometimes there's half a household (worth) thrown in the trolley."
A Coles Supermarkets spokeswoman said it collected abandoned trolleys in the city on a daily basis.
"Abandoned trolleys are a nuisance to local communities and we are actively working to make this better in Warrnambool," the spokeswoman said.
She said the supermarket chain also installed wheel lock systems on the trolley "where suitable".
It is also an issue for the city's Aldi Supermarkets' stores.
"We see our coin deposit system as a key preventative measure against trolleys being dumped in backstreets, waterways and public areas," an Aldi spokeswoman said.
"As a result, we find almost all of our trolleys are returned to our stores."
A Woolworths Supermarkets spokesman said the vast majority of customers returned their trolleys.
"We understand abandoned trolleys can be a nuisance and that's why we invest millions in collection services to help mitigate their impact in the community," the spokesman said.
"We work closely with dedicated collection contractors who respond quickly to reports of abandoned trolleys to return them to our stores.
"They also conduct regular sweeps for abandoned trolleys in the streets surrounding our stores.
"These efforts not only help preserve local amenity, but also ensure we have enough trolleys available for our customers.
