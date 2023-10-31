The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Abandoned supermarket shopping trolleys a nuisance in Warrnambool

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 31 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shopping trolleys dumped in a park off Fleetwood Court in Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady
Shopping trolleys dumped in a park off Fleetwood Court in Warrnambool. Picture by Anthony Brady

Dozens of shopping trolleys are being abandoned across Warrnambool daily despite coin deposit schemes being introduced to discourage the practice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.