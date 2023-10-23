Cobden has joined one of a handful of south-west towns that offer free camping.
Progressing Cobden secretary Kelvin White said the town had been lobbying for a free camp site to attract more visitors for more than a decade.
The free camp park, which can accommodate 14 to 15 vehicles, has been open for about six weeks.
Mr White said the facility had already proven popular.
It is located on Bond Street on land the committee of management leases from the golf club.
"It's absolutely fantastic news for us," Mr White said.
He said the town was ideally located close to a number of south-west attractions.
"We're very pleased we've been able to open it and we've been delighted with the support we've had from the shire, the golf club and Beach Energy, which provided some funds," Mr White said.
The free camp site has also earnt the town the official title of an RV Friendly Town.
Cobden Golf Club director Trevor Gardner said the groundwork put in over a number years to achieve this goal had now reaped its rewards.
"This will be the start of a new tourist market for Cobden," Mr Gardner said.
"This puts Cobden on a new map for tourists due to the extensive resources of CMCA."
"With self-contained campers and motor homes having a base in Cobden, we can expect to see visitors staying for multiple nights and boosting our economy," Mr Gardner said.
Mr White said the outcome of years of hard work was a great result for our town and for the whole region."
"Progressing Cobden has been working hard to promote Cobden and district to visitors," Mr White said.
"After establishing a visitor information centre in Cobden, firstly at the roadhouse and more recently in Curdie Street, and then proceeding with the installation of a dump point in Cobden for travellers' use, we had established a sound infrastructure for tourists.
"Adding a fee camp park in Bond Street was a logical step to take in partnership with the golf club," he added.
Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia chairman Nelson Crawshaw said the RV Friendly Town network made a significant contribution to the RV Tourism market in Australia.
"As the value of RV tourism becomes widely accepted, CMCA has more than 350 towns across Australia with RV Friendly status," Mr Crawshaw said.
