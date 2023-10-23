The Standard
Cobden unveils free camping site

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 24 2023 - 10:57am
The free camp park in Cobden has been open for about six weeks. Picture: Supplied
Cobden has joined one of a handful of south-west towns that offer free camping.

