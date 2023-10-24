The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Bowls passion burns brightly for Koroit's Peter Daly

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
October 24 2023 - 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Daly bowls for Koroit's division one weekday pennant side on Tuesday. Picture by Sean McKenna
Peter Daly bowls for Koroit's division one weekday pennant side on Tuesday. Picture by Sean McKenna

Lawn bowls is the perfect game for Peter Daly and Koroit is the ideal club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.