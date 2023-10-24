Lawn bowls is the perfect game for Peter Daly and Koroit is the ideal club.
Daly, who co-owns IGA supermarkets in Koroit, Portland and Heywood, is a valued member of Koroit's Western District Playing Area weekday and weekend pennant division one teams.
The sport suits his work and lifestyle commitments and the welcoming environment at Koroit is something that appeals to him.
"It's just a small club, close-knit club," he told The Standard.
"Everyone gets on well with each other and we've got some really good bowlers out there, (who) all help each other out.
"We've got some good, very experienced bowlers, some great young bowlers and just a great cross section of age demographic and everyone gels really well together. (There's) a great vibe around the club."
The Koroit native has just started his 14th year of bowls - all with Koroit - after his two brother-in-laws convinced him to take it up.
He hasn't looked back since.
"I love it and I've bowled all around Victoria and Australia and you just meet so many great people, it's a very social game. A very serious but social game," he said.
"In-between pennant, which is a team game, you've got tournaments. There's a great amount of different formats of bowls where you can play for yourself or play in a team of two, three or four.
"In pennant it's a team of 12. It's a great game, it really is."
Daly, Koroit's treasurer, praised the work of the club's dedicated volunteers for helping the club prosper.
"We've got a good band of volunteers out there which get in and help and the club's in a very stable financial position," he said.
"We've been upgrading our facilities out there at Koroit progressively over the last decade. Still got a lot to do but it's a great little facility which is good in a growing town."
Koroit reached the preliminary final in the division one weekday pennant competition last season, with Daly hoping for similar success this time around.
The side sits third with two wins and a loss after it defeated Warrnambool Gold 70-45 on Tuesday.
"We had a pretty good season last year, so we've still got a similar squad of players with a few coming in and out from the lower divisions," Daly said.
"Everyone's practising well and we'd hope to at least make finals and take it from there then.
"(There's) a great vibe around the club for the new season for both Tuesday and Saturday pennant, so onwards and upwards."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.