A Dennington woman yet to face county court for torching her housing unit has been remanded in custody after staying awake in the Warrnambool police station cells for three days.
Kacey Ropitini, 42, previously of Colac and now Dennington, was arrested in Warrnambool last Friday, October 20, and charged with theft.
Her chances of getting bail were more perilous because she has already pleaded guilty to arson in Colac.
A plea date has not been set in the county court for that plea hearing.
Police allege in that case Ropitini and her partner were drinking alcohol, there was a disagreement and Ropitini set fire to her unit, causing $221,000 damage.
It's alleged she set fire to the unit in four different places, including a couch, a bed and a wardrobe, before turning on the gas, collecting her cats and leaving.
After being arrested last Friday, it's understood Ropitini did not sleep while lodged in the police station cells over the weekend - something like 72 hours.
She was scheduled to appear in a bail/remand hearing in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 23.
When the case was called, magistrate Gerard Lethbridge was told that Ropitini had been taken to the Warrnambool Base Hospital and was heavily sedated.
The police prosecutor asked for an adjournment of the hearing and the case has been scheduled for a mention on Thursday, November 16.
