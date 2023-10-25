Men living in Hamilton and the surrounding areas will no longer need to travel hundreds of kilometres to undergo testing for prostate cancer.
A new transperineal biopsy machine, which is used to diagnose prostate cancer, has been installed at Western District Health Service's Hamilton Base Hospital.
WDHS men's health and urology nurse practitioner Stuart Wilder said the only other machine of its kind in the region was based in Warrnambool.
He said anyone who didn't have private health insurance had to travel to Ballarat or Geelong for the tests, while having to fork out "thousands of dollars".
Dr Wilder said there was also a stigma surrounding the way the test for prostate cancer was conducted.
"The old fear was that when you go to some doctor, they would stick their finger up your bum, that doesn't really happen too much now," he said.
The funding for the $130,000 machine was raised through a series of events and appeals, including a Hamilton Livestock Exchange auction, a talk at the Hawkesdale wind farm site, the WDHS annual appeal, and a donation from the Male Bag Foundation, an organisation which raises funds for biopsy machines in regional hospitals.
Penshurst Angus breeder and prostate cancer survivor Roland Cameron kicked it all off in February 2023 with the livestock auction.
Mr Cameron said he would continue raising awareness about the importance of regular prostate testing.
"I want to see more communication to encourage men to prioritise getting a check-up with their local general practitioner, or men's health nurse practitioner," he said.
"All men over 50 and those who have a family history over 40 can get a free test annually.
"As was thankfully the case with my diagnosis, if you get onto it early, you can beat this cancer.
"I can't emphasise enough how important it is for men to get an annual test."
