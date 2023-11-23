'Every client taught me something about life': From bar table to bench

A well-known Warrnambool lawyer and prosecutor has moved from the bar table to the bench.
Carolyn Howe was appointed as a Victorian magistrate in October 2023.
She received the call advising her of her appointment at 1pm on October 3 and was sitting in the chambers of Chief Magistrate Justice Lisa Hannan an hour later.
Mrs Howe has been presiding in Melbourne Magistrates Court for more than a month but a two-year rotation system will see her work in courts all over the state.
She started her law studies in 2000 and later completed her articles at Warrnambool's Fogarty Lawyers.
She also worked for the Aboriginal Family Violence Legal Protection Service, representing female victim-survivors and establishing a memorandum of understanding to prevent the removal of children.
Mrs Howe was a founding member of the Children's Law Specialist Accreditation Committee and the only regional member for 10 years.
She established the Emma House Warrnambool Domestic Violence Legal Program in 2012, as well as her own firm, Howe Legal, at the Gunditjmara Aboriginal Co-operative.
Being the only mainstream legal service operating in an Aboriginal cooperative was a career highlight for Mrs Howe, she told The Standard.
Another highlight was learning the impact her work had on the community.
She said during her time with Emma House she met with a victim who had lost her vision in a violent assault.
Years later the woman heard Mrs Howe's voice in a line at a retail shop and approached her to tell her she had saved her life.
"It's that impact you have on peoples lives (that is rewarding)," she said.
Mrs Howe said she was also proud of the friendships she had built along the way.
"The professionals in and around Warrnambool are really knowledgeable and always willing to give their time to improve others knowledge and skills," she said.
"Every client taught me something about life and about myself."
Mrs Howe served as a police lawyer for the past five years, representing Victoria Police in criminal and family violence related matters in Warrnambool, Hamilton and Portland magistrates' courts.
When asked about her transition from the bar table to the bench, Mrs Howe said early in her law training she was told "when the music stops, a good criminal defence lawyer should be able to change into any chair and continue the sentence".
"I've just changed when the music stops," she said.
She said she hoped to provide fair outcomes as a magistrate and ensure those found guilty of a crime understood the reasoning behind it.
"My hope is that everyone who comes before me understands the process and doesn't get lost in the process. If they do, then that is a reflection on me and my need to improve my skills, not on them," she said.
Mrs Howe said having been involved with family violence through most of her career she had an understanding of how the laws interrelate and the impact on a family unit.
