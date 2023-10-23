A Cobden woman charged with attempting to get into the local police station armed with a metal bar, who then drove near a police sergeant, has had her case adjourned for a plea hearing.
Kayla-Jade Ripohau, 30, of Mitchell Street, pleaded guilty to 11 charges, including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, affray and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker on duty.
The court heard that Ripohau was on bail at the time of the offending on December 23 last year.
She will appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court on November 27 for a plea hearing.
Police allege she attempted to push her way into the Cobden police station while armed with an iron bar.
It's alleged she made a threat to damage property and then left.
Police allege Ripohau got into a vehicle and drove the wrong way up Curdies Street into opposing traffic, after driving near where there was a police sergeant standing on a footpath.
She is also currently serving a county court-imposed community corrections order and a report indicated she is complying with the conditions of that order, including completing 50 hours of community work.
Ripohau is also due back in the county court on November 16 for judicial monitoring.
Magistrate John Bentley decided last week to adjourn the hearing of Ripohau's matters until after the judicial monitoring, adding it would be "ridiculous to impose a sentence before that date".
"That should go first," he said.
It's understood that the current charges may trigger breach of CCO proceedings in the county court.
An offender who breaches an order may be resentenced for the original offence and face up to three months' additional jail.
The court heard a victim impact statement in relation to the Cobden offending is long and extensive.
Ripohau was also told she could appear at the Geelong hearing via a video link, indicating the magistrate would be unlikely to jail her on the next date.
