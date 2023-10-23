The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kayla-Jade Ripohau has pleaded guilty to 11 charges

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 24 2023 - 7:34am, first published 7:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cobden police station where there was plenty of action on December 23 last year. Picture file
The Cobden police station where there was plenty of action on December 23 last year. Picture file

A Cobden woman charged with attempting to get into the local police station armed with a metal bar, who then drove near a police sergeant, has had her case adjourned for a plea hearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.