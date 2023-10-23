Councillor Ben Blain, who has been elected as Warrnambool's new mayor, says he will set his sights on key major projects over the next year.
Former two-time mayor Vicki Jellie will step back up to be deputy mayor for the next 12 months after a vote at a special meeting on Monday, October 23, 2023.
Cr Blain replaces outgoing mayor Debbie Arnott who signalled recently she would not seek a second term.
With his family watching on - including former council worker and proud grandfather Bill Turner - Cr Blain was presented with the mayoral chains and gavel.
After being voted in as mayor, Cr Blain said he was making a commitment to work together as a team to progress the city, and deliver for Warrnambool.
Among the projects in his sights are completing an aquatic strategy for a new pool, pushing forward with a masterplan for a community facility at Brierly reserve, progressing a plan for the former saleyards site and building on the facilities there at Warrnambool Stadium.
"Key worker housing is going to be another keen focus for our city. We're struggling to fill the roles that we have," he said.
"West Warrnambool Neighbourhood house - that's another thing I'm keen to see delivered over the next 12 months."
Pushing to get funding to protect Warrnambool's breakwater - which is in need of a multi-million-dollar rock armoury wall - was also another focus for the newly-elected mayor.
"It's going to be an exciting final year for this term of council," he said.
He said he looked forward to leading councillors and working with chief executive officer Andrew Mason, council directors and staff to keep Warrnambool "one of the most special places to live" in the country.
"The only way we are going to do that is by working together," he said.
Councillors congratulated the new mayor and pledged their support.
Cr Jellie said she looked forward to working with Cr Blain, and Cr Angie Paspaliaris said the former mayor's experience in the role would be a great support.
Cr Paspaliaris said there was no doubt about Cr Blain's passion for Warrnambool which put him in good stead to lead the city.
Cr Max Taylor praised Cr Blain's knowledge of council governance.
"Your background and history of the governance of the city council has been outstanding," he said.
Cr Richard Ziegeler said Cr Blain had a capacity for strategy and a very forthright voice for advocating for the city.
