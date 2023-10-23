The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Cr Ben Blain elected as Warrnambool's new mayor

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 23 2023 - 7:00pm, first published 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Ben Blain will lead the city over the next 12 months with former mayor Vicki Jellie elected as deputy mayor. Picture by Anthony Brady
Mayor Ben Blain will lead the city over the next 12 months with former mayor Vicki Jellie elected as deputy mayor. Picture by Anthony Brady

Councillor Ben Blain, who has been elected as Warrnambool's new mayor, says he will set his sights on key major projects over the next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.