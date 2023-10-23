WARRNAMBOOL galloper El Amigos repaid his connections with a win in maiden company at his home track.
El Amigos, having his fourth start for local trainer Mark Greig, defeated Flying Pharoah by a head in the 2350-metre race on October 23, 2023.
Greig parted with $3250 to purchase El Amigos in an online auction and the lightly-raced five-year-old returned $14,850 for his owners with Monday's victory.
"I think we're going to have a bit of fun with him," Greig said.
"El Amigos came to us in great order. I've kept a close watch on his career and when I saw he was for sale I thought 'we've got to put in a bid for him'.
"He's had the four starts for us and hasn't put in a bad run. His owners have picked up more than $24,000 from his four starts and I reckon there's more wins in store.
"I've always thought he was a stayer and with a bit of time I think he'll develop into a handy one."
Greig, who has four horses in work, said El Amigos could have his next start in a benchmark 58 race over 2350 metres at Warrnambool on November 2.
Colac trainer Daryl Cannon was relieved to see Rippa Buddy hang on to defeat Herrlich by a nose in a maiden over 1400 metres.
"I was worried Herrlich got the nod in on the line but we just held on," Cannon said.
"We were thinking of moving Rippa Buddy on before that win but we'll keep him going after that effort."
Rippa Buddy was one of the outsiders, paying more than $38 for a win.
Warrnambool races again on Thursday, November 2.
