Karaoke bowls club brawl sees members banned

A karaoke night that got out of control has led to members being banned for up to life from the Warrnambool Bowls Club.
It's understood that on Saturday, September 16, the club hosted Drysdale on the greens before an evening of karaoke was planned with members of the public.
CCTV footage appears to show a number of bowls club members were aggressors in a physical confrontation with members of the public who were there for karaoke.
That led to a club investigation.
It's understood a Warrnambool businessman has been banned from bowling for five years and blacklisted from the Warrnambool Bowls Club for life.
A senior member of the club has also resigned from his position and been suspended from the club for six months.
A third bowler has also been banned for six months and moved to another club outside the district.
It's understood a staff member was injured in trying to break up the altercation while another club member under the influence of alcohol is believed to have fallen over and knocked himself out.
It's believed the bowls bans are Australia-wide for the duration of the suspension.
On October 20 the bowls club chairperson Raelene Ponting sent a letter to club members in relation to an incident which took place on September 16.
There had previously been correspondence with club members in late September.
"As chairperson of the board, I want to reassure you that the board has taken this matter seriously and a thorough investigation has been conducted into the incident," she wrote.
"The welfare and interests of our club members, guests and staff are of utmost importance.
"We are committed to upholding the values and standards that define our club, which includes ensuring that the code of conduct is complied with by all club members."
Ms Ponting said the investigation was completed and the board had reached decisions.
"The relevant members involved in the incident have been duly notified of the disciplinary outcome in accordance with the club's rules," she said.
"While we must respect the privacy of those involved, please be assured that the board has taken appropriate steps to ensure that the club remains a safe and welcoming environment for all members, guests and staff."
The chairperson went on to say that such incidents could be concerning.
Efforts were made on October 23 to contact Ms Ponting for further comment.
Inquiries have also been made with police to determine if there was any complaint made.
A brawl was reported to police at 10.35pm that night at the Warrnambool Bowls Club in Timor Street but when officers arrived most of those involved had left and there was nothing further reported.
