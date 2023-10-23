The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Woolsthorpe Wind Farm proponent hits back at criticism

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated October 23 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Victorian Planning Minister has given final approval to 230-metre wind turbines outside Woolsthorpe.
The Victorian Planning Minister has given final approval to 230-metre wind turbines outside Woolsthorpe.

The company behind the Woolsthorpe Wind Farm has responded to concerns raised about the height of wind turbines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.