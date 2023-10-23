The company behind the Woolsthorpe Wind Farm has responded to concerns raised about the height of wind turbines.
Last week the Victorian Planning Minister gave final approval for a wind farm featuring 230-metre-tall turbines north-west of Woolsthorpe.
Concerns were raised by Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell about the height of the turbines and the possible impact they would have on the flight path for Warrnambool Airport.
She urged the state government to limit the height of wind turbines at the facility to 168 metres.
"The action I seek is for the minister to reject the amendment to the planning permit for the Woolsthorpe Wind Farm that will permit over-height wind towers to be built in the current flight path of Warrnambool airport," Ms Britnell said.
"The wind farm's planning permit had wind turbines up to 168 metres in height, which did not interfere with aircraft safely operating out of the nearby Warrnambool airport.
"However, this 168-metre height limit has been irresponsibly amended by this state Labor government's planning panel to allow towers of up to 230 metres in height, a 40 per cent increase in height."
Woolsthorpe Wind Farm development manager James Taylor said the issues raised were explored in detail at the planning panel hearings in February.
"During these hearings, expert evidence was presented in relation to this matter from which the independent planning body (Planning Panels Victoria) established their conclusions," Mr Taylor said.
He said no technical safety concerns were raised by either Warrnambool Airport (operated by Warrnambool City Council) or Moyne Shire Council in relation to the wind farm proposal.
"In fact, Warrnambool Airport did not attend the hearings at all," Mr Taylor said.
The permit for a wind farm on the site was first issued in 2008 but the project underwent several amendments, mostly based on increasing the size and power of the wind turbines.
The final amendment, which reduced the number of turbines from 20 to 13, but raised the height of each from 168 metres to 230 metres at the tip of the blade, went to a state government planning panel in February 2023.
The panel released its recommendations on September 15, advising to approve the proposed amendments virtually unchanged.
A group of Woolsthorpe residents still hoped Planning Minister Sonya Kilkenny would knock back the requested height increase, comparing the turbines to "Rialto-sized towers".
Warrnambool City Council also reiterated its concern the towers would interfere with aircraft approach paths to the Warrnambool Airport.
