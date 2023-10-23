Farmers "stuck in the middle" of a dairy dispute between workers and factories have called for the crisis to be solved as quickly as possible.
Victorian Farmers Federation and United Dairyfarmers of Victoria vice-president Bernie Free said farmers were concerned by talk of strike action with no end date.
"That puts it in a different ball game. That makes it hard to pick up the milk and not waste the milk," the Winslow-based farmer said.
"Trouble is you're in a bind. We're caught in the middle of a dispute between the factories and the workers and we don't have any control.
"We just need it solved as quickly as possible so we can get back to producing milk."
Mr Free said farmers in south-west Victoria hadn't yet had to put milk down the drain, unlike Gippsland who had to tip about 100,000 litres down the drain last week.
"Whatever milk gets thrown down the drain, the farmer pays for it one way or the other - through lower milk prices next year because the company didn't make as much money or there'll be some other penalty somewhere along the line," he said.
"Farmers are concerned. There would be some farmers with a high debt load and can't afford to not get paid for every drop of milk.
"The people that have to throw it down the drain - they've got to watch all that time, effort and hard work tipped down the drain.
"It's not a pretty sight to tip milk down the drain, even if you're getting paid for it. It's just demoralising."
Mr Free said he hoped the code of conduct protected farmers from not getting paid for milk that had to be tipped down the drain as a result of the dispute.
He said the increasing price of "everything" meant there was not much margin for farmers to make a profit.
"We were a long way behind before the milk price started to lift," he said.
"This cost of living squeeze is hitting everybody, farmers as well as consumers.
"We just need it solved and everyone get back to producing good product for consumers to buy."
Mr Free said he hoped the unions and factories could work it out without going to industrial action that affected produce.
"We've gone to a fair bit of time, effort and money to produce a clean, green nutritious product. We don't really want to be throwing it down the drain. There's people in the world starving," he said.
Mr Free said farmers wanted to get their product to the consumer as cheaply as possible with "everybody making a dollar out of it".
"We've got to respect the role of the unions to strike in a manner that's legal, and we've got to respect the company's right to negotiate. It's just we're stuck in the middle and so are the consumers," he said.
