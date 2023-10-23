Drunk man who assaulted police sergeant jailed

A drunk Warrnambool man who struck a police sergeant after drinking a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey will be out of custody in days.
Leigh Rodgers, 41, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 23, to a range of charges including assaulting and resisting an emergency worker (police officer) on duty.
The court heard he had already spent 37 days in custody.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge jailed Rodgers for 42 days, so he's expected to be released from custody by the end of the week.
He told the defendant he needed to consider his behaviour, especially after he had been drinking.
"With your record you will just serve longer terms of imprisonment, particularly if you assault police officers just doing their job," he said.
"You need to have a plan, stable accommodation and support. There's no use going on a bender and getting into strife again."
Police told the court that during April Rodgers had gone to a woman's home at night and drank a bottle of Jack Daniel's into the early hours of the next morning.
A glass was broken, there was an argument and Rodgers was asked to leave, but he returned, tried to get back in the house and kicked in a door.
Police were called and viewed CCTV footage of Rodgers' actions.
They caught up with Rodgers nearby and he struck a police sergeant to the face while resisting arrest.
After he sobered up, Rodgers was interviewed and admitted he forced the door a bit too hard.
Lawyer Cameron Marshall said his client had a long and relevant prior criminal history but the offending was at the lower end.
Rodgers is also on a community corrections order which the magistrate said would continue after the defendant was released from custody.
