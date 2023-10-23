The Standard
Leigh Rodgers jailed for 42 days after drunken assault

AT
By Andrew Thomson
October 23 2023 - 11:30am
Drunk man who assaulted police sergeant jailed
A drunk Warrnambool man who struck a police sergeant after drinking a bottle of Jack Daniels whiskey will be out of custody in days.

