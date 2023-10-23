The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrrnambool's Emmanuel College starts Edmund Rice Centre build

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated October 23 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Construction of a new $16 million centre at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College has begun, kick-starting works to consolidate its operations on one campus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.