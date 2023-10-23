Construction of a new $16 million centre at Warrnambool's Emmanuel College has begun, kick-starting works to consolidate its operations on one campus.
Work to build the college's new year nine learning facility, the Edmund Rice Centre, is in its early stages.
The Edmund Rice Centre, a stand-alone year nine precinct, will be built in the rear corner of the Botanic Road campus. It is expected to be operational for the start of the 2025 school year.
The centre will have capacity for up to 250 year nine students and house the college's innovative 9@RICE program which began in 2022 at the college's Rice campus in Canterbury Road.
As part of the project, a large area on Botanic Road was cleared in October 2023 to make way for a new road and car park off Hopetoun Road to access the centre. These works are expected to be completed in early 2024.
Principal Peter Morgan said in early 2023 the centre was the most expensive and expansive project undertaken in the college's 150-year history.
Mr Morgan said the purpose-built facility was a collaboration between the college, architect Baldasso Cortesse and Nicholson Construction which would enhance the year nine learning experience and "significantly contribute to a more cohesive campus".
Emmanuel College will cease operations at its Canterbury Road campus from 2025 with the move likely to mark the end of decades of Catholic education at the site.
St Joseph's Parish, which has owned the Canterbury Road site since 1914, and leases it to Emmanuel, said in November 2021 it would conduct a comprehensive community consultation "to understand the best and most appropriate use of the site once the college vacates".
To recognise and honour its rich history, Mr Morgan said a small number of significant artefacts from the college's Canterbury Road campus would be re-installed at the new Edmund Rice Centre.
One item is a prominent marble statue of Jesus' mother Mary which stands atop the building at the corner of Canterbury Road and Bromfield Street.
The statue was brought from Italy to Warrnambool in 1988 by then-CBC principal Brother John Wright who viewed it as a gift to the college and the Warrnambool community in Australia's bicentennial year.
