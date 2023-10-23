TEENAGE cricketers are immersing themselves in a new Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season.
Under 15 boys' matches are being played on Friday nights.
The Standard photographer EDDIE GUERRERO captured round two action between Brierly-Christ Church and Allansford-Panmure and Nestles and Noorat Terang on October 20.
