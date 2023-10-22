The Standard
New chapter for century-old south-west business

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
October 23 2023 - 10:47am
Charles Stewart managing director Michael Stewart and Elders state general manager Brendan Rinaldi celebrate the new partnership.
Charles Stewart managing director Michael Stewart and Elders state general manager Brendan Rinaldi celebrate the new partnership.

A fifth generation south-west business is set to be acquired by Elders.

