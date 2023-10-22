A fifth generation south-west business is set to be acquired by Elders.
However, it will be business as usual for the Charles Stewart Group, according to managing director Michael Stewart.
The business was established in 1917 by his great grandfather Charles Stewart and employs 60 people across six locations in south-west Victoria: Colac, Camperdown, Geelong, Warrnambool, Hamilton and Ballarat.
Mr Stewart said the business name would not change and staff would stay on, including Nick and Penny Adamson in the Warrnambool office.
"Elders are a highly-respected Australian-owned company," he said.
Charles Stewart will retain full ownership and operation of its livestock lending facility.
Elders chief executive officer Mark Allison said the business had a strong history of service to the agricultural communities of south-west Victoria and would be a welcome addition to the Elders network.
"This is an exciting opportunity to strengthen Elders' presence in Victoria with a well-respected business," Mr Allison said.
"Not only does it fill a key strategic gap for Elders in Victoria, it also allows for further growth opportunities in the future.
"Elders has built a well-respected team across Victoria, led by state general manager Brendan Rinaldi, and I expect the addition of Charles Stewart to complement this, with the team continuing on to ensure high-quality service for clients."
