FOR the first time since 2019, crowds will be back on-course for the Mortlake Cup meeting on Saturday, November 4.
Last year's popular race meeting was washed out and no crowds were on-course in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID restrictions.
Mortlake Racing Club manager Karen Van Kempen said patrons would notice plenty of changes to facilities when they attend the once-a-year race meeting.
"It's exciting that we'll be back racing with a crowd at Mortlake," Van Kempen said.
"We were washed out last year which was shattering on the back of racing in 2020 and 2021 without crowds because of COVID.
"The facilities have been updated since we last had a crowd in 2019. The changes include a concrete floor in the betting ring, the horse stalls area has been upgraded and a new decking area has been installed outside the jockeys' area.
"All the facilities have had a fresh coat of paint. The locals are really getting behind the November 4 meeting.
"Our marquee packages are selling really good and so are our general admittance tickets."
Van Kempen said the track was in good condition leading up to the eight-race program after a set of jump-outs a couple of weeks ago.
"We got great feedback from jockeys at our last set of jump-outs," she said. "We're hoping to have a big crowd if the weather conditions permit for the cup meeting."
This year's Mortlake Cup, to be run over 2000 metres, offers stake-money of $30,000.
IN-form Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig believes his lightly-raced stayer Walk In The Woods will run through his classes in staying races after the four-year-old won a maiden at Avoca on Saturday.
Walk In The Woods, with Irish-born jockey Tom Madden in the saddle, defeated Hell Follows and Ready Set Tap to win the 1860-metre race.
Dabernig said Walk In The Woods had shown plenty of promise since entering his stables.
"There's plenty of improvement in Walk In The Woods," the multiple Group One-winning trainer said.
"I think he's an out-and-out stayer. He's bred to be a stayer. I've liked the horse since day one.
"We've just given him time to mature. He showed at his second start in a race on a heavy track at the Warrnambool carnival this year that he had above average ability.
"We might give him a couple of runs in this campaign before giving him a break and setting him for a race at next year's Warrnambool carnival.
"I think with a bit of time he should go through his grades."
Dabernig said he was contemplating having three runners at the big Geelong Cup meeting on Wednesday.
"We may look at running Thisismyturf, Aravene and Hasselhoff," he said.
"It's always tough to win a race on Geelong Cup day but we could have the three runners and if they do run I'm quietly confident they'll go well."
The Dabernig stable has had three winners from its past five runners before Monday's Warrnambool race meeting.
COBDEN-born apprentice jockey Rose Hammond will spend eight meetings on the sidelines after pleading guilty to a whip infringement at Bendigo on Saturday.
Hammond pleaded guilty to the charge after her ride on Sir William Bruce that she used her whip five times more than permitted prior to the 100-metre mark.
Her suspension begins on October 25 and she can return back to riding on November 1.
Fellow apprentice hoop Sheridan Clarke pleaded guilty to a careless riding charge following her ride on Riders Delight at Avoca.
Clarke will miss 10 meetings. The charge related to an incident near the 150-metre mark when Clarke permitted her mount to shift in.
Clarke starts her suspension on Monday, October 29 and ends midnight Monday, November 6. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the mid-range before handing down the penalty.
Jockey Jack Hill was found guilty of a careless riding charge at Horsham on Sunday.
Hill, who rode three winners at the meeting, copped a 12-meeting suspension following his ride on Detnaw.
His time on the sidelines begins at midnight on November 1 and ends midnight November 10.
TERANG's popular holiday meeting switches back to January 1 after being run on January 2 for the past three years.
Terang Racing Club officials are hoping for a big crowd with the change in date.
THE second leg of the National Pony Racing Series is set down for Friday, October 7 at Moonee Valley where some of Australia's best junior riders will showcase their horse skills while being mentored by two legends of Australian racing.
The first of the pony races will be run on Cox Plate Eve between races one and two at the Valley before the second event, over the slightly longer course of 650m, is held between races three and four.
A selection day was held on Sunday to determine the make-up of the final fields.
The riders will be in for a special treat, with Melbourne Cup history-makers Glen Boss and Michelle Payne on hand to offer encouragement in their roles as ambassadors for the Victorian leg of the series.
Warrnambool Racing Club has two new committee members with Nick Adamson and Maree Lane joining.
John Krygger was re-elected to the committee.
Long-serving committee members John Hutson and Steven Waterhouse stood down.
FLOOD AND FIRE: Caught the eye with a pleasing debut run at Bendigo on Saturday. He came from well back to finish second in a 1600-metre race. He should be improved with that run under his belt.
DJOCKOVIC: Liked the way he hit the line to win his maiden on Sunday. He looks a likely type who should be better once he gets out over more ground.
BACK IN ACTION: Had no luck in a restricted race at Horsham. He's had two runs in from a spell and is ready to get back into the winners' stall.
COEUR VOLANTE: Impressive winner in a Group Two race at Caulfield. She's won three of her four starts and more wins are in store for this promising filly.
FACILE: Might have been a shade unlucky not to have won on Saturday. She should be one to follow at the upcoming Flemington carnival.
BASILINNA: Huge run at Caulfield. She made up plenty of ground over the concluding stages of a 2000-metre race. Mark her name down as an upcoming winner.
