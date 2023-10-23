The Standard
Inside Racing: Mortlake Cup open to spectators for first time since COVID

By Tim Auld
Updated October 23 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:42am
Horses compete on Mortlake Cup day in 2020. File picture
FOR the first time since 2019, crowds will be back on-course for the Mortlake Cup meeting on Saturday, November 4.

