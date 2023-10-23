The Standard
Simpson signs Addam Maric, Dylan Joyce and Jarrod Garth for 2024

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
October 23 2023 - 12:00pm
Addam Maric, pictured playing for Richmond during the 2012 NAB Cup, has joined Simpson. Picture by Getty Images
Simpson has pulled off a major coup ahead of the 2024 season, adding a trio of players with VFL and AFL experience as the club eyes a return to the Colac and District league finals.

