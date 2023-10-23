Simpson has pulled off a major coup ahead of the 2024 season, adding a trio of players with VFL and AFL experience as the club eyes a return to the Colac and District league finals.
Addam Maric, a utility who played 31 AFL games at Melbourne and Richmond between 2008-2012, has signed as a playing-assistant coach, with close friends Dylan Joyce and Jarrod Garth joining him at the Tigers.
Joyce, a midfielder-defender, played Calder Cannons and Vic Metro junior football alongside Maric, finishing runner-up in the 2008 Morrish Medal - awarded to the Coates Talent League (then TAC Cup) best and fairest.
He has played VFL with Williamstown and played 100-plus games with Keilor in the Essendon and District league, where he won multiple best and fairest awards and featured in two premierships, captaining one of them.
He also had a stint with South Adelaide in the SANFL and has spent the past two campaigns with Nullawil in the North Central league.
Garth is a prolific goal-kicker who spent a season on Geelong's list after being picked up in the 2005 AFL rookie draft.
The key forward has VFL experience with Werribee and Geelong and has played high-level football all over Victoria, notably for Keilor and Geelong league club Bell Park, where he collected league-leading goal-kicker accolades.
He plied his trade for Horsham Saints in the Wimmera league this year, kicking 49 majors from 17 games.
Maric has played VFL with Coburg and Werribee and also has experience in the EDFL where he skippered Greenvale.
Simpson coach Daniel Beard was rapt to have all three players commit.
"(They're) sort of a bunch of mates who have all played metro footy together and also played cricket with a couple of the lads who have moved to the Simpson area and are now playing cricket at Simpson..." he told The Standard.
"They just want to play footy together. They've played against each other mostly in the Essendon District (league) but not really together football-wise."
Beard said the timing was ideal for the players to join forces.
"Jarrod's in Geelong, it's not very far from him to Colac games. Addam's got family in Portarlington so he'll head there on Friday nights and head down on Saturdays," he said.
"It's just worked out that the timing has landed us three good players."
The Tigers mentor said Maric would be utilised as a goal-kicking midfielder, Joyce off half-back and Garth as a power forward.
He said his side would benefit from the trio's addition, both on and in the lead-up to game-day.
"It'll be good for our players to have that experience on the field," he said.
"Yes good footballers are one thing but I think it's what they'll provide to our internal group, who are now very, very excited, really keen to get into training," he said.
"Some have already started treadmills and diets and that sort of thing so I think it'll provide us a real improvement internally, on top of what bringing some players in will do."
In addition to Maric, Joyce and Garth, the club has landed half-forward Jordan Riches from Camperdown.
Beard wants to see improvement from the Tigers after they placed eighth in 2023 following a fifth-place finish the year before.
He isn't setting unreasonable expectations though, even after the club's shrewd recruiting.
"I think our expectations would still be the same as last year which just through circumstance we fell short of," he said.
"At the end of the day you just want to try and play finals, so I think that puts us right in the picture there where we'll be competitive enough to achieve that, (it) would be what we are aiming to do.
"And from there it's who knows, sometimes it's form at the right time and bits and pieces. We won't be setting too hard goals, something that's achievable but again you won't put a ceiling on where it can go as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.