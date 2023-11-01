Providing you the best in tractors and farm machinery Advertising Feature

TTMI's regional manager James Duffy. Pictures supplied

"Traf Tractors started in 1972 as a Case and David Brown tractor dealership in Trafalgar," said regional manager James Duffy.



"With growth into Maffra in East Gippsland in 2003 and then Longford Tasmania in 2018, the name was changed to TTMI - Traf Tractors and Machinery Industrial - to hold onto the Trafalgar heritage while recognising the growth beyond its roots," he explained.



"Continued growth has lead to the seven branches TTMI has today, with Gippsland's Trafalgar, Maffra and Leongatha, Tasmania's Longford and Latrobe, and now Warrnambool and Colac in the western districts."

Stocking leading machinery brands such as Kuhn, Samasz, Horwood Bagshaw, and Polaris, TTMI is a full-service tractor and farm machinery dealership.



The team is known for having the sales knowledge to help customers find the machine that best suits their requirements.



Furthermore, they have also demonstrated the workshop and field service experience to minimise downtime when your machines are needed most. And this is further helped by having all the spare parts thanks to backing from their dealer networks and partner suppliers for all agricultural machinery.

"The team is focussed on delivering the highest levels of service to their customers, backed by considerable knowledge of the farming area in which TTMI operates and an understanding of the unique needs of the farming business across these regions," James said.

"Our slogan is our philosophy simplified; partners in machinery.



"We choose suppliers to partner with who can deliver the machinery that would best suit our customers.



"This flows onto partnering with our customers, their success is our success, from the decision to buy through to the aftersales services we provide, we are side-by-side with our customer, ensuring the best for their operation."

Manufacturers are continuously developing their products too, so as to help the end users improve productivity. "Automation, telematics and guidance are driving efficiencies in farming and in a time where everyone is trying to stretch those dollars further, new technologies are where time and money will be saved. "We're investing heavily into our precision farming department, giving us the ability to deliver tailored solutions to our growing number of customers seeking out these efficiencies."

Outside of work, it's worth noting that the team are local people too. "As locals, we are all part of the social fabric of our community, having TTMI staff actively involved across coaching, and umpiring local sports, SES and CFA volunteers and Scout leaders. Working along with WDEA Works and their are-able program we engage staff and support opportunity, purpose, and meaningful employment. And we work with local school careers teachers assisting youth into jobs."

Master technicians Scott Breddels and Aiden Freeman

Experienced service technicians

TTMI's Warrnambool and Colac service department is headed by service managers Scott Breddels and Bryan Bridges

Scott has 15 years of experience in the agriculture industry, and he possesses expertise in AFS (Advanced Farming Systems) GPS precision agriculture, and Bryan brings a wealth of knowledge from a lifetime in agriculture, manufacturing service and maintenance.

Scott specialises in large agricultural equipment brands like Optum, Magnum, and Steiger, demonstrating his deep knowledge of powerful machinery used in large-scale farming. His proficiency also extends to working with both round and square balers. "His extensive experience and versatility make him a valuable asset to TTMI, ensuring efficient operations and technology integration," said regional manager James Duffy.

Scott leads a team of service technicians which includes Aiden Freeman, Eddie Osgood and Damien Tanner, backed by factory-trained spare parts team Sam, Sean and Anthony.

Aiden Freeman has 17 years of experience as a hay and tillage specialist and provides field technical service for Kuhn as well as Case IH round and square balers.

Eddie Osgood has 14 years of experience as a service field technician providing service, repairs and maintenance for agricultural equipment and Polaris.

Damien Tanner, along with their team of up-and-coming apprentices and school-based staff learning the trade through TTMI's training and apprentice programs, focus on heavy diesel, Kuhn and Polaris machines, and he is a large and small ag specialist.

James heads up a dynamic sales team with product specialist Micheal Murer (who has 12 years experience working with the manufacture Kuhn Farm Machinery) and Phil Walters in the Colac branch, plus Mich Rantel and Isaac Fowler in the Warrnambool branch.

Spare parts advisors in Colac, Sam Burch and Bryan Bridges

They are also backed by a team of parts interpreters lead by Brian Bridges, with Anthony Bignell and Sam Burch in the Colac branch and Sean Swan in the Warrnambool branch, all with intense parts backgrounds.