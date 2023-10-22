Burglar who threw bong at woman ordered to do community work

The Standard
Hamilton man who threw bong at woman ordered to do community work

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 31 2023 - 7:58am, first published October 23 2023 - 8:15am
A Hamilton man, who broke into a woman's home and stole a bong which he threw her at when trying to flee, has been ordered to do community work.

