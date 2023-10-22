Burglar who threw bong at woman ordered to do community work

A Hamilton man, who broke into a woman's home and stole a bong which he threw her at when trying to flee, has been ordered to do community work.
Mark Hamilton, 50, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 30, after being charged with burglary, attempted theft and trespass.
The court heard the offending breached a recently-imposed community corrections order.
A lawyer told the court Hamilton had medication changes and he had spent nine days in pre-sentence detention.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge warned Hamilton that if he did not comply with his CCOs he would return to court, be re-sentecned and jailed for between six and nine months.
He said Hamilton had previously managed his issues because there was no offending between 2014-22, but a relapse led to him "committing offences all over the place"
"Domestic burglaries mean jail. If you breach the CCOs you will be sent to jail. There's no other option," he said.
"You have to give something back to the community."
Hamilton was ordered to do 120 hours of community work in the next 12 months.
"You owe a debt to the community. If you don't cut it out with community work, you'll cut out the debt in custody," the magistrate said.
Police said Hamilton and a co-accused went to the home of a woman he knew at 12.45pm on October 18, removed a flywire screen and entered the Kenna Avenue address through a window.
The victim returned home and found the offenders in her driveway holding some of her personal items, including a cannabis smoking implement.
She confronted the offenders, police were called and the man threw the bong at the resident while trying to flee.
The victim used a piece of wood to smash his windscreen in an attempt to stop his escaping.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.