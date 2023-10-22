Accused burglar threw bong at woman in attempt to escape

The Standard
Hamilton man who threw bong at woman during break-in arrested

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 23 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:15am
There are four people in the Warrnambool cells to appear in court on Monday, with a man who stole a bong and then threw it at the bong-owner victim in an attempt to flee headlining proceedings.

