Accused burglar threw bong at woman in attempt to escape

There are four people in the Warrnambool cells to appear in court on Monday, with a man who stole a bong and then threw it at the bong-owner victim in an attempt to flee headlining proceedings.
The 50-year-old Hamilton man has been charged with burglary, attempted theft and trespass.
He has been remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, October 23, for a bail/remand hearing.
Police will allege that the man went to the home of a woman he knew with a co-accused woman.
They removed a flywire screen and entered the home in Kenna Avenue through a window late last week.
The victim returned home and found the offenders in her driveway holding some of her personal items, including a cannabis smoking implement.
She confronted the offenders, police were called and the man threw the bong at the resident while trying to flee.
The victim attempted to stop him and damaged his vehicle.
There was also a can of Bundaberg rum left at the home by the offenders.
Police will allege the man has prior court appearances and are expected to oppose bail being granted.
A 42-year-old Dennington woman already on bail has also been remanded in custody after being arrested for stealing from a shop last Friday.
The woman was listed to appear in Warrnambool court in February next year.
She was arrested and appeared before a bail justice Friday night before being remanded in custody to appear in court on Monday.
A 23-year-old Hamilton man also already on bail has been remanded in custody after stealing a can of Jack Daniels bourbon at a BWS store.
He was previously charged with theft and bailed to appear in court but has now offended again, which will make getting bail difficult.
A Warrnambool man in his early 30s with a shocking history of court appearances will be back in front of a magistrate on Monday for breaching his intervention order.
The man texted and called his mother despite there being intervention orders in place.
His criminal history involves many court appearances for similar offending and separate minor offences.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.