Arrest warrants issued for Warrnambool's Inderpreet Singh

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 23 2023 - 7:31am, first published 7:25am
Warrnambool man wanted in relation to theft allegations
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Inderpreet Singh, who has been known to live in Warrnambool.

