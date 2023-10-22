Warrnambool man wanted in relation to theft allegations

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Inderpreet Singh, who has been known to live in Warrnambool.
The 26-year-old is wanted on warrants in relation to theft allegations.
Mr Singh is described as being of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, 182cm tall with a slim build and black hair.
He is known to frequent the Tarneit, Seymour, Drouin, Warragul, Mill Park, Camberwell, Kilmore, Cheltenham, Waurn Ponds and Warrnambool areas.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
