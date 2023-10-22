Several groups are on track to get the maximum possible grant of $15,000. Spring Creek Cricket Club is set for $15,000 toward the cost of new cricket nets, while Port Fairy Golf Club will likely get the same amount for a new solar panel for its clubhouse, Hexham Recreation Reserve should also get $15,000 for a new storage shed, and Hawkesdale Football Netball Club will get the same to resurface its netball courts.