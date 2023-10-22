Moyne Shire councillors will vote on Tuesday to confirm more than $140,000 in funding to local community groups from across the region.
The money represents the first round in the council's community assistance fund, with 31 groups to get assistance for projects worth more than $330,000. Each grant has been assessed by council staff, but the funding is only guaranteed if a majority of councillors vote the funding package through at October's council meeting.
Several groups are on track to get the maximum possible grant of $15,000. Spring Creek Cricket Club is set for $15,000 toward the cost of new cricket nets, while Port Fairy Golf Club will likely get the same amount for a new solar panel for its clubhouse, Hexham Recreation Reserve should also get $15,000 for a new storage shed, and Hawkesdale Football Netball Club will get the same to resurface its netball courts.
The fund has long been a means of supporting grass roots organisations in some of the smaller, more far-flung parts of the shire. The latest round will send money down to Peterborough, up to The Sisters, and across to Caramut and Macarthur, as well as the bigger towns of Port Fairy and Koroit.
Some of the grants will pay for new equipment or facilities, but most of them pay for crucial upkeep that the community groups would struggle to pay for without the help. For grants over $3000 each group must at least match the funding dollar for dollar.
Only two projects that applied for funding were knocked back because they didn't meet criteria.
Despite a "substantial media campaign" by the council to encourage locals to apply for funding, there will still be nearly $50,000 available once the 31 projects are funded. This will allow the council to offer a second round of grants, which will open for applications in February 2024.
