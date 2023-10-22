He's only opening the batting out of necessity but Mortlake's Clinton Baker certainly showed the patience and class of one on Saturday.
The veteran all-rounder struck an unbeaten 84 off 116 balls, combining with teenager Taj Podger (45 not out), to reel in North Warrnambool Eels modest total of 140 without losing a wicket.
He also claimed 3-27 as the Cats secured their first win from the opening three Warrnambool and District cricket rounds.
Cats skipper Todd Lamont was pleased with the result, saying his team had altered its approach for the clash.
"We've been coming out a little bit too aggressive with the bat and just losing clumps of wickets early so we just reined it in and then just tightened things up with the ball a bit," he told The Standard.
"We probably got away from our style of cricket the first couple of weeks, so back just doing what we do best so hopefully that continues."
The change of tactics paid off and was on display through Baker and Podger's composure at the crease.
"They just got themselves in and given we only needed three-an-over they had time to get themselves in and get settled, then they sort of opened up a bit towards the end," Lamont said.
Baker, who snared an impressive 24 wickets with his pace across all formats for the Cats in 2022-23, has enjoyed a blistering start to the season with the bat at the top of the order.
He has scored 140 runs at an average of 70 after notching just 155 runs in division one last season.
Lamont acknowledged Baker was a "quality cricketer" but said a lack of opening options had forced his promotion from the middle order.
"Clinton's not a natural opener," he said.
"We had about three or four openers there a couple of years ago. Now they're all not playing.
"We were sort of stuck with none and none coming through so I did a bit of opening the last couple of years and I sort of put Clinton up to opening. It's not a natural position but you've got to make do sometimes."
Comparatively, Lamont said Podger was a "natural" in the position.
The youngster, who skippers the club's under 17 outfit, joined the Cats from Wesley Yambuk last year and showed glimpses of his potential on Saturday.
"I played against him last year when he was at Wesley and I was quite impressed with his batting there," Lamont said.
"He joined us in the off-season so it was good to have another opening option. Because we were lacking a few last year and he's sort of a natural opener."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.