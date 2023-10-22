The Standard
Trainer Alan Peterson racing Bernie Beel at Warrnambool

By Tim Auld
October 22 2023 - 2:57pm
Warrnambool trainer Alan Peterson in 2019. File picture
Hobby trainer Alan Peterson has plans for a jumping career for Bernie Beel next year but the former talented jockey is hoping for a forward showing from the six-year-old in a $27,000 maiden flat race at Warrnambool on Monday.

