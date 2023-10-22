Hobby trainer Alan Peterson has plans for a jumping career for Bernie Beel next year but the former talented jockey is hoping for a forward showing from the six-year-old in a $27,000 maiden flat race at Warrnambool on Monday.
Peterson, who purchased Bernie Beel in an online digital auction, said it was great to be back training after a two year break.
"I had a few health issues and was on the sidelines for a while," Peterson told The Standard.
"It's great to be back training. I've been involved with horses since I was 14. I'm 72 years old now.
"It's difficult to get the racing bug out of the veins.
"Bernie Beel is a one-pace stayer. I'm sure he'll appreciate the 2350 metres of the Warrnambool maiden.
"He's had eight runs for me and each time the jockeys say he's looking for more ground. It was hard to get a guide on his early form as he raced on tight turning tracks in Queensland over short distances which never suited him.
"He's an out-and-out stayer. The long term aim is to get him ready for a jumps career. I may give him another run or two on the flat before giving him a short break to get him ready for next jumps season."
Irish-born jockey Luke Dempsey has been booked by Peterson for the ride on Bernie Beel.
"Luke rode with great success in Ireland and is still getting established in Australia," he said.
"Luke rode the horse last time and did nothing wrong so he can ride him again on Monday. It's a bonus that Luke has had a ride on the horse. I'm sure the experience of having that ride will be a boost to our chances."
The running rail will be out six metres for the nine races. The first race is scheduled to start at 1pm.
