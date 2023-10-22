The Standard
Matthew Williams-trained Wrote To Arataki wins Tristarc Stakes

By Tim Auld
October 22 2023 - 2:17pm
Jockey Dean Yendall and Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams at the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival this year. Picture by Sean McKenna
Consistent Warrnambool mare Wrote To Arataki, aided by a brilliant ride from jockey Dean Yendall, won the $300,000 Group Two Tristarc Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.

