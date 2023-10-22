Consistent Warrnambool mare Wrote To Arataki, aided by a brilliant ride from jockey Dean Yendall, won the $300,000 Group Two Tristarc Stakes at Caulfield on Saturday.
The Matthew Williams-trained Wrote To Arataki hung on to beat Shuffle Dancer by a neck, with Call Di a head back in third place.
Williams said the lightly race five-year-old was very honest in her races.
"Wrote To Arataki has been running so well," he said.
"Dean was able to rate her perfectly. The Caulfield straight is not that long but it seemed a fair way. She has done a bit too much work in some of her races and that has found her out late."
Wrote To Arataki ran a bottler last start at Flemington, according to Yendall.
"I just tried to ride her a bit quiet last time and it didn't work out," the talented jockey said.
"She flew out of the machines today but was able to dictate and get across at a comfortable leisure. She got into a nice striding gallop and relaxed within herself."
Saturday's win saw Wrote To Arataki take her stake earnings to more than $525,000 from 15 starts.
Meanwhile, Ciaron Maher is thinking of running Brave Mead in the Carbine Club Stakes at Flemington next month following his win in a $150,000 three-year-old race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Brave Mead got up to beat The Instructor and Kaizad in the 1400-metre contest.
"We'll look at a race at the big Flemington carnival next month," Maher who trains in partnership with David Eustace said.
"I would say the Carbine Club Stakes is a serious option for Brave Mead's next run."
From his seven starts Brave Mead has won three races.
