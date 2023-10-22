The Standard
Corangamite housing shortage affecting region, says mayor Ruth Gstrein

October 22 2023
The council has secure some funds for a residential development in Timboon.
Corangamite Shire Council is exploring worker accommodation at residential developments in Simpson and Timboon.

