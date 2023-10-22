Corangamite Shire Council is exploring worker accommodation at residential developments in Simpson and Timboon.
Mayor Ruth Gstrein said the council had been lobbying for more worker accommodation since 2019.
She said the council had $2.7 million in funding from the state gobernment for the Unlocking Housing projects in Timboon, Simpson and Terang.
However, she said more was needed.
"That funding is only a fraction of what is needed to get services to a residential development," Cr Gstrein said.
"Council has advocated for further funding to build key worker accommodation and would be interested in construction if further funding is available, such as through reallocated Commonwealth Games funding."
Cr Gstrein said the Key Worker Housing study conducted in 2020 found almost 4000 key workers worked in the region but lived outside it.
"That was due in large part to an insufficient supply of appropriate housing," she said.
"Key worker housing villages could be co-located within the residential subdivisions in Simpson and Timboon, or in other locations of need throughout the shire.
"We know population and economic growth have been held back by the lack of suitable available land to expand residential areas close to tourism destinations and farms in the southern and coastal part of the shire."
Cr Gstrein said private sector investors were unlikely to make enough profit for development to be viable without a subsidy to offset infrastructure costs such as water and sewer, footpaths, street lighting, drainage, intersection works, electrical and telecommunication service.
Her comments come after both Warrnambool City Council and Moyne Shire revealed they were seeking funds for worker accommodation.
