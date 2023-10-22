Warrnambool's unpredictable October weather was no deterrent for a proud Triumph owner this week.
Sydney's Roger Gates drove his 1960 TR3A, which doesn't have a roof, to the city for the Triumph Sports Owners Association national rally.
Mr Gates, 79, said he not been to Warrnambool since 1985.
"Back in 1985 I thought it was a great little town and it still is," he said.
Mr Gates is of about 80 members of the association who are in the city for the rally.
He said it was great to meet up with other Triumph enthusiasts.
Mr Gates, who raced his TR3A in years gone by, said he wasn't always a devout fan of the Triumph.
"I've always had sports cars and I was looking for something different," he said.
"In the past I had Austin-Healeys but I couldn't find anything suitable and someone put me onto this.
Mr Gates said his initial reservations were quickly put to bed.
"I got talked into taking it for a test drive and I was absolutely stoked," Mr Gates said.
He purchased it 54 years ago and has had a number of other Triumps since.
Mr Gates, who joined the Triumph Sports Owners Association, said it was "hard to get the bug" after purchasing his first vehicle.
He has driven the TR3A all over Australia, weathering some of the harshest conditions.
A number of people attended the free event at Lake Pertobe on Sunday to admire the vehicles and speak to the owners.
Another member in the city was Catherine Macdonald, who grew up in Warrnambool.
She said it was great to see so many Triumphs in her home town.
Ms Macdonald, who has been involved with the club since 1978, said a love for the classic British car started in the 1960s when she learnt to drive in a TR4A doing trips between Melbourne and Warrnambool.
She also once owned a TR5 - which is now one of the more expensive models - but that had to be sold years ago.
"This year is a celebration of 100 years since the first Triumph rolled off the production line," she said.
It's also 70 years since the first Triumph Spitfire convertible was made.
