Allansford-Panmure coach Kyall Timms believes a match-winning knock from his number three batter against Port Fairy on Saturday was worth more than its value on the scoreboard.
Former Gators skipper Chris Bant struck a game-high 64 off 79 deliveries on a challenging turf wicket at Southcombe Park.
His side went on to prevail by 50 runs, keeping its unbeaten record in tact from three rounds this season and moving it to equal top spot on the ladder.
Timms praised Bant's efforts on a "fairly slow" wicket that kept low.
"He (Bant) batted really well, just really controlled, a typical Chris Bant innings," Timms told The Standard.
"He hit the long balls when he had to but he just occupied the crease, turned the strike over, exactly what we needed.
"It was probably worth an 80 or a 90 to be honest just with the conditions and the way the wicket was."
Timms appreciated playing on a turf wicket so early in the season despite it not being too batter-friendly.
"It was a credit to Port Fairy to even get a wicket up..." he said.
"It was a credit to Port and by no means was it a bad wicket it was just a fresh wicket. Obviously an early wicket and they did really well to get it up."
Bant's platform enabled the Gators to post a modest but defendable 151.
The spinners eventually got to work, with Shiv Kumara (3-18) and Simon Richardson (5-16) enjoying the conditions.
"Boydy (paceman Ben Boyd) started off really well," Timms said.
"He bowled really tight and just really controlled and then our two spinners came on and bowled really well. Shiv bowls really tight which forces the opposition to have a crack at Richo and Richo just gets it up above their eyes a little bit.
"We had a few rain breaks and bits and pieces and it sort of worked out in our favour."
The Gators mentor declared the win a "good all-round effort by everyone" and said he was "rapt to be three and zero" to start the season.
He said the side's hard work was starting to pay off but there was still a lot of work to do.
"It's a reward for effort to be honest," he said.
"We put in a massive pre-season, we had great numbers and we really put a massive emphasis on being ready and we were.
"It's sort of showing in the first three rounds that we've done the work and we're ready. But by no means are we 100 per cent."
In Saturday's other fixtures, Mortlake produced a commanding 10-wicket win against North Warrnambool Eels to record its first win of the season, while Wesley Yambuk Titans' tough start to the season continued with an eight-wicket loss to Northern Raiders.
West Warrnambool also clinched its first points, defeating previously unbeaten Brierly-Christ Church via the Duckworth-Lewis System.
In a rematch of last year's decider, reigning premiers Nestles triumphed against Russells Creek by seven wickets.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.