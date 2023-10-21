Nathan Jobling is a natural competitor and has taken to lawn bowls like a duck to water.
The 35-year-old has just began his second season playing the sport and is already a member of Dennington's division one side in the Western District Playing Area weekend pennant competition.
He decided to try bowls last year and hasn't regretted his decision.
"Just after COVID, (I was) just looking for something to do and I just put a Facebook post out to a few clubs and Dennington came up first and here I am," he told The Standard.
Jobling spent his first season with the Jets in division three but was elevated to the top grade this year.
He had a strong start to the season, with his team registering a 29-18 rink win in a loss to Warrnambool City Red in round one.
"I had a really good first game of the year and hopefully just try and keep that form up and just continue on," he said.
"Just trying to keep my spot in div one at the moment (is my aim). We'll just take every game as it comes and just one week at a time."
Jobling previously played football and is a Country Fire Authority firefighter of almost 20 years, where he has contested major competitions.
He moved with his wife and three children to Koroit from Echuca five years ago.
The former Echuca United footballer, whose employer SWI Machinery now sponsors the Jets, appreciates the "positive" environment" at Dennington and the "challenge" bowls provides.
"That's what I thrive on, just having a go and (I'm) playing div one in my second year so it's great," he said.
Jobling said he wished he took up lawn bowls "three-or-four years ago" and recommends young people "give it a crack".
After a 58-47 round two win against Warrnambool Blue on Saturday, the Jets sit fifth on the ladder.
Jobling hopes his side can snag a finals position.
"I think we'll be up there somewhere in the middle hopefully and I wouldn't mind playing finals this year," he said.
"As long as we can stay with the pack we should go alright."
