The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Dennington lawn bowler Nathan Jobling enjoying division one

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
October 21 2023 - 8:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nathan Jobling is a key member of Dennington's division one wekend pennant side. Picture by Matt Hughes
Nathan Jobling is a key member of Dennington's division one wekend pennant side. Picture by Matt Hughes

Nathan Jobling is a natural competitor and has taken to lawn bowls like a duck to water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.