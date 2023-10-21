Update: Saturday, 3.45pm
The CFA has marked the status of a tree fire, which began on Saturday morning, at Gellibrand Lower as 'safe'.
Earlier: Saturday, 2.15pm
Vic Roads crews are on their way to remove three "dangerous trees" at Gellibrand Lower which are at risk of falling onto the Great Ocean Road, due to damage sustained in a fire on Saturday morning.
The CFA confirmed a tree fire on the Great Ocean Road on Saturday morning was sparked by an earlier fire in the same area on Friday evening.
The CFA spokesman said its crews were called to a tree fire at 9.46am Saturday which spread to a total of three trees.
While it was marked as 'under control' at 10.37am Saturday, six crews remained on site, including a truck from Timboon to help fill up the tankers to help with blacking out, he said.
The other crews included Princetown, Port Campbell and Scotts Creek.
The spokesman had further information on Friday's blaze in the same area, stating the original grass and shrub fire was responsible for reigniting Saturday's blaze.
He said he believed Saturday's fire had started in a slow-burning tree which was alight inside from Friday's fire.
The fire-damaged trees would soon be removed from the scene, he said.
"There's dangerous trees there so they're waiting for Vic Roads to arrive," the spokesman said on Saturday afternoon.
"They're going to cut the trees down. There's a concern the trees are going to fall across the road and block the road.
"Vic Roads will do the traffic management and they'll cut the trees down and take them away so they're not dangerous."
Earlier: Saturday, 10.30am
Five CFA crews have returned to Gellibrand Lower on Saturday morning to extinguish a tree fire on the Great Ocean Road.
The area was ablaze on Friday night following a grass and scrub fire which was reported at 5.42pm Friday.
A CFA spokesman said it was called to a new job in the same area on Saturday morning with reports of a tree fire at 9.46am.
He said five crews were on scene including Princetown, Port Campbell and Scotts Creek.
The CFA spokesman said there were no CFA crews on site overnight Friday but they had returned to the same area on Saturday morning after the latest callout.
MORE TO COME.
Earlier: Friday, October 20, 2023
CFA and Forest Fire Management crews have been called to a spreading grass fire on the Great Ocean Road on Friday evening.
The fire is at Gellibrand Lower, near Old Ocean Road and The Boulevard.
A CFA spokesman said the fire was called in via Triple-0.
Emergency services crews received the call on Friday at 5.42pm, responding to reports of a spreading grass and scrub fire.
The spokesman said five CFA trucks were on scene including two from Princetown, two from Simpson and a crew from Scotts Creek.
He said Forest Fire Management had also sent crews "in case it gets into the forest".
A CFA spokeswoman told The Standard at 7.05pm on Friday, October 20, 2023 crews remained on scene and they would be there for "the majority of the evening".
It is not yet under control.
MORE TO COME.
