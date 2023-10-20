Update: Saturday, 10.30am
Five CFA crews have returned to Lower Gellibrand on Saturday morning to extinguish a tree fire on the Great Ocean Road.
The area was ablaze on Friday night following a grass and scrub fire which was reported at 5.42pm Friday.
A CFA spokesman said it was called to a new job in the same area on Saturday morning with reports of a tree fire at 9.46am.
He said five crews were on scene including Princetown, Port Campbell and Scotts Creek.
The CFA spokesman said there were no CFA crews on site overnight Friday but they had returned to the same area on Saturday morning after the latest callout.
MORE TO COME.
Earlier: Friday, October 20, 2023
CFA and Forest Fire Management crews have been called to a spreading grass fire on the Great Ocean Road on Friday evening.
The fire is at Gellibrand Lower, near Old Ocean Road and The Boulevard.
A CFA spokesman said the fire was called in via Triple-0.
Emergency services crews received the call on Friday at 5.42pm, responding to reports of a spreading grass and scrub fire.
The spokesman said five CFA trucks were on scene including two from Princetown, two from Simpson and a crew from Scotts Creek.
He said Forest Fire Management had also sent crews "in case it gets into the forest".
A CFA spokeswoman told The Standard at 7.05pm on Friday, October 20, 2023 crews remained on scene and they would be there for "the majority of the evening".
It is not yet under control.
MORE TO COME.
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.