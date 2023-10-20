The Standard
CFA and Forest Fire Management crews at GOR fire

By Madeleine McNeil
October 20 2023 - 7:27pm
CFA crews are responding to a spreading grass and scrub fire along the Great Ocean Road.
CFA and Forest Fire Management crews have been called to a spreading grass fire on the Great Ocean Road on Friday evening.

