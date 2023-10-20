CFA and Forest Fire Management crews have been called to a spreading grass fire on the Great Ocean Road on Friday evening.
The fire is at Gellibrand Lower, near Old Ocean Road and The Boulevard.
A CFA spokesman said the fire was called in via Triple-0.
Emergency services crews received the call on Friday at 5.42pm, responding to reports of a spreading grass and scrub fire.
The spokesman said five CFA trucks were on scene including two from Princetown, two from Simpson and a crew from Scotts Creek.
He said Forest Fire Management had also sent crews "in case it gets into the forest".
A CFA spokeswoman told The Standard at 7.05pm on Friday, October 20, 2023 crews remained on scene and they would be there for "the majority of the evening".
It is not yet under control.
MORE TO COME.
