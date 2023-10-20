Western Victoria Greens MP Sarah Mansfield says her party is threatening to block Labor's new short-stay accommodation and vacant land taxes because the changes don't go far enough.
The Greens announced on October 18 they would use their balance of power in the Victorian upper house to block the new laws unless the government compromised on its housing plan.
But while objectors to the laws in the property and short-stay accommodation sector may have pricked up their ears at the news, the Greens are blocking the laws to force the government to go further in their proposed regulations and taxes.
The Greens want a 90-day cap on short-stay use each year, owners corporation powers over allowing short-stay use, and a public register of properties used for short-stay accommodation.
Many in the south-west short-stay industry have criticised the proposed levy, along with the suggestion of regulation, saying the changes would depress tourism to the region, taking money out of the local economy.
Dr Mansfield said this argument failed to consider the harm a chronic lack of long-term rentals was having on the south-west economy and wider society.
"While we recognise the role that short stay accommodation plays for tourism, right now we have a critical shortage of affordable long-term rentals," Dr Mansfield said.
"This is not only driving homelessness, in coastal areas this also impacts local businesses important for tourism like hospitality and healthcare because there is nowhere affordable for their workers to live."
The Standard has documented dozens of businesses over the past two years that have had to reduce hours during peak tourist season because they couldn't find staff, missing out on crucial revenue.
While the Greens haven't explicitly called to ditch the levy, they don't think it is an effective response to the problem and have said they would not support the vacancy tax and the short-stay levy in its current form.
"We need to get the balance right. The levy will only make holidays more expensive and fail to put more houses on the long-term rental market. In fact, without regulation of the short-stays industry, the government's levy could make the housing problem worse," Dr Mansfield said.
She also said the government's approach to vacant properties wouldn't be effective, with the new tax unlikely to force more than 600 new homes onto the market across the state. According to the 2021 Census there were 300,000 homes vacant in Victoria.
At the moment a 1 per cent vacancy tax applies to properties in Melbourne's inner and middle suburbs. The government proposal would extend it across the whole state.
The Greens have called for the proposed 1 per cent rate to rise to 3 per cent statewide. Dr Mansfield said the government's approach wasn't good enough.
"Under Labor's current housing plan, the housing crisis will get worse," she said.
"The Greens will not accept measures that barely scratch the surface and will in fact make the housing crisis worse.
"We are inviting Labor to partner with us to solve the state's housing crisis. If Labor wants to pass their housing bills, they need to sit down with the Greens and support real solutions to fix the housing crisis."
