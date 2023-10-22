The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Recipients of the 2023 Wannon Sport Awards

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated October 22 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Campbell pace bowler Milly Illingworth has been recognised for her sporting efforts in the south-west as she takes part in cricket's Women's Big Bash League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.