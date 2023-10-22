Port Campbell pace bowler Milly Illingworth has been recognised for her sporting efforts in the south-west as she takes part in cricket's Women's Big Bash League.
Illingworth was one of 33 sports players, volunteers and supporters presented with a certificate in the 2023 Wannon Sport Awards. She received the individual achievement in the open category award.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan presented the accolades at a ceremony in Mortlake on Friday, October 20.
"More than winning, participating in sport helps to build our communities, provides confidence, and a feeling of belonging, connection and shared experiences," Mr Tehan said.
"These awards provide an excellent opportunity to recognise and celebrate the achievements of our sporting community and the contribution sport makes to Wannon."
Illingworth, who has clocked upwards of 120 kilometres per hour in her bowling, made her Victorian debut in February, 2023 after representing Australia in the Womens Under-19 Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.
The year 12 Emmanuel College student juggled her studies this year with playing cricket for Essendon Maribyrnong Park.
Also recognised with an individual award was Warrnambool's Richard Wearmouth who waited 60 years to finally taste success at the Stawell Gift earlier this year, winning the Legends Masters Series 300-metre final.
This came 18 months after the 70-year-old suffered a heart attack.
The guest speakers at the ceremony were Poppy Myers and Eve Covey who played for Vic Country at the Basketball Australia Under-16 National Championships in 2022 and 2023.
Mr Tehan also held a ceremony on the same day to present the 2023 Volunteer Awards.
