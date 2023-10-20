The Standard
Warrnambool Golf Club's $7.5m project fundraiser hits $1m

By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 4:27pm
Warrnambool Golf Club manager Ashlee Scott and club member Geoff Harris inspect the progress on the new building. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Fundraising for Warrnambool new $7.5 million golf clubrooms has almost reached the $1 million mark - halfway to its target.

