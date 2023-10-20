Fundraising for Warrnambool new $7.5 million golf clubrooms has almost reached the $1 million mark - halfway to its target.
But it hopes it doesn't have to borrow that amount with fundraising efforts still in full swing.
The building is on track to open in mid-January, and new caterers have been appointed for the events space which has seating for about 150 people and offers sweeping views of the course and dunes.
The adjoining lounge area has seating for another 66 people and the outside decks seat up to 50 people.
Plastering is almost complete, plumbing fixtures are going in, the commercial kitchen is being fitted out and the bar will be installed in coming weeks.
The club's manager Ashlee Scott said fundraising was going well.
"We're almost at the $1m mark which is a fantastic achievement," she said.
The total fundraising goal was $2 million, but she said it had now secured a loan facility of up to $1 million to cover the current shortfall if the fundraising fell short.
"The most that we'll be borrowing is $1 million," she said.
"It's a really good achievement and a really great position we're in that we're able to finish the project to the fullest extent.
"We're able to fit it out and finish the landscaping and all the extras you'd expect with a $7.5 million project.
"We can just go in and start enjoying it, opening it up to the public and start that regeneration of additional revenue so that we can invest back into the course."
Ms Scott said the building's striking design almost looked like it was floating from some parts of the course.
"We think it's pretty special and the feedback we've got from visitors....have commented about how impressive and phenomenal it looks. We're pretty proud," she said.
Ms Scott described the former run-down clubhouse as a "sixties special".
"In its hey day, it was a fantastic venue," she said.
"If you talk to the older generation in Warrnambool, they all had their weddings out here.
"They're all at that age now where they've got daughters and grandaughters that are looking to get married who can't wait until they can come back and have weddings here like they did back in the day.
"It's really that iconic facility. We're really excited by the opportunities that this facility has over the next 50 years of its life."
Ms Scott said the club had signed both Wynton Events and A Passionate Pear as caterers to give people choice for their events.
She said a separate cafeteria-style lounge would operate between 7am and 7pm offering cafe-style, ready-to-plate type service with pastries, focaccias and soup-of-the-day rather than a restaurant menu service.
"Having said that, the club could look at potentially employing kitchen staff in the future and setting it up differently but in the current economic environment and the way the skills shortage is, we just felt at this time our priority was making sure we could get into the facility and operate it as best we could," she said.
Long-time golf club member Geoff Harris said he was looking forward to the new clubhouse being opened.
"It's really overdue. It's a shame we don't have a motel to go with it and another 18 holes," he said.
The idea of a hotel and a second 18-hole course had been raised decades ago but that was shelved over planning and funding issues and land acquired for part of that was sold off for a new nearby residential estate. Some proceeds from that are helping fund the club's new clubhouse.
