A section of Warrnambool's iconic Fletcher Jones building could be knocked down to make way for new off-street parking as the owner takes the site off the market.
Owner Dean Montgomery told The Standard in May he was selling the site for $5 million to focus on other projects but on Friday, October 20, he said he took the property off the market "weeks ago".
Mr Montgomery said he was in discussions with Heritage Victoria about knocking down the former factory's middle building, which is not heritage-listed.
He said that would clean up the site and create off-street parking.
Mr Montgomery, who purchased the property in 2014, said he continued to work on his dream of opening a motor museum at the site where vehicles were transported in August.
The middle building is located between the market and the proposed museum.
An expression of interest campaign was launched in May with the closing date later extended from June to July.
The Standard then reported in September the site had a price reduction, dropping to $4.5 million.
"There was very little interest. The agents spoke to a few people but it didn't pass beyond that," Mr Montgomery said.
"We've withdrawn the property from sale and just carrying on with Heritage Victoria with getting permissions.
"At the moment the site has eight titles and I'm reviewing the boundaries to make it two titles."
The site spans 10,000 square-metres.
Wilson's Real Estate agent Lucas Wilson previously told The Standard there'd been a number of inquiries with one developer interested in using the site for a mix of accommodation and retail outlets.
