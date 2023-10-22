GREG Billington thought he'd have his milestone match done and dusted by now.
But a wash-out during the most recent Warrnambool and District Cricket Association season meant he had to endure another winter before celebrating 400 appearances for Northern Raiders.
Billington, 60, was left stranded on 399 games at the end of last summer and decided to pull on the whites for the Purnim-based club again in 2023-24.
"It's a good milestone. There's only one other person who's done it (at the club) - Anthony Eccles," he said.
A washed out game at Wangoom ruined plans to notch the feat last season.
"I had to do another pre-season," he joked.
The all-rounder, who insists it will be his last summer at the crease, will savour the rare feat when the Raiders' division four side starts its season against Allansford-Panmure on Saturday, October 28.
This year marks 30 years since the Warrnambool-based Billington joined the club.
"It's my last year (playing) and my wife says 'every year you say that," he said.
"Because I am 60 I'll take up lawn bowls I reckon. No, I'll be out here (at the club) - it's my second home out here."
Billington, who works at Ponting's hardware, joined what was then known as Purnim for the 1993-94 Grassmere Cricket Association season at the insistence of Rodger Henderson who was a then-work colleague at the Warrnambool Co-op.
The life member has been at the club, which merged with Grassmere three years ago, ever since, playing in premierships and holding numerous roles, namely secretary.
Billington, a father of two, has been a familiar face throughout the grades during his career.
"I started off in A grade for Purnim and most of my games have been B grade," he said.
The friendships and social side of the club are the main reasons Billington has returned to the club summer after summer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.