Warrnambool has been selected for the first ever regional screening of the Melbourne Women in Film Festival (MWFF).
The Lighthouse Theatre will play a selection of short films from the festival's seven-year history in November 2023.
Festival director Dr Sian Mitchell said she was looking forward to sharing the stories of talented filmmakers with a regional audience.
"We've always wanted to try and get out into the regions. A lot of film festivals tend to very urban-centric," she said.
The WMFF was first held in 2017 to bring the work of more Australian female filmmakers to cinemas.
"I like to think we're a festival that can talent spot in terms of what we get to see in the short films space and include that in our program and we can see these incredible people go on to bigger projects and do these really fabulous feature films that get international attention," Dr Mitchell said.
"We've had such great examples of people like Natalie Erica James who did Relic. That premiered at Sundance.
"And this year was Noora Niasari's Shayda which opened the Melbourne International Film Festival. It premiered at Sundance as well and it's Australia's entry into the Best Foreign Film at the Oscars."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Warrnambool mayor Debbie Arnott said the city was a proud partner of the WMFF.
"Partnerships like this where we can bring high-quality experiences to Warrnambool, while also playing a role in elevating and celebrating women in film - it's just a fabulous initiative to be part of," she said.
"Some of Australia's earliest filmmakers were female. The McDonagh sisters were pioneers in the industry in the 1920s and 1930s, and here we are almost 100 years later and women are still under-represented in the behind-the-camera roles like directing.
"The talent is there without a doubt, it's just about helping the works of these creative and skilful female and gender-diverse filmmakers reach a larger audience to help inspire the next generation."
Lighthouse Theatre manager Xavier Dannock said he was excited to host the festival at the venue.
"It's important for everyone to be able to express themselves artistically and to be exposed to the works of a diverse group of creators," he said.
"It's really good to be able to collaborate with one of our existing partners, Deakin University, on this project too."
Entry costs $15 for adults and $10 for concession. Tickets are available from the Lighthouse Theatre box office and online.
