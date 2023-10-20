The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Port Campbell jetty's lower landing still closed after seven months

JG
By Jessica Greenan
October 20 2023 - 3:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Campbell Jetty's lower landing remains closed seven months after Parks Victoria identified an issue.
Port Campbell Jetty's lower landing remains closed seven months after Parks Victoria identified an issue.

A rescue coordinator says he's "disappointed" Port Campbell jetty's lower landing remains closed after seven months as a hot El Nino summer fast approaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.