A rescue coordinator says he's "disappointed" Port Campbell jetty's lower landing remains closed after seven months as a hot El Nino summer fast approaches.
It comes as a Parks Victoria spokesperson said the authority has engaged a contractor to design a replacement.
"We're working closely with the Department of Transport and Planning to investigate possible options for an early re-opening, pending further testing," he said.
"We understand that this is an important and popular community facility and will provide updates as soon as we're able.
"In May, an engineering inspection found that the Port Campbell jetty's low landing was unsafe and needed to be closed.
"The low landing piles are subjected to the wild weather of the Shipwreck Coast and the structure has reached the end of its service life.
"Operation of the jetty and its crane is not affected by the closure of the low landing."
But Port Campbell Surf Lifesaving Club rescue coordinator Brett Wallace said he was disappointed the repairs had taken so long, following the lengthy replacement of ladders on the same pier.
"From a safety point of view it's disappointing, certainly for our nippers who utilise the bottom landing of the pier every summer," he said.
"I'm concerned about access to the pier but I know there's a tall ladder to get up to the high section. It's also disappointing the length of the process these things take.
"The replacement of the ladders could have been done in a couple of weeks if handled externally by local tradesmen and it looks like it'll be the same for the lower landing."
IN OTHER LOCAL NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.