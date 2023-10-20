Warrnambool hasn't escaped the wave of antisemitic behaviour across the country as the fighting between Palestine and Israel continues with Nazi symbols etched into a new footpath.
Legislation making it illegal to intentionally display or perform a Nazi gesture or symbol in public passed in the Victorian parliament on Tuesday night, October 17.
People who break the law face fines of more than $23,000 or 12 months in prison.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason said it was made aware of the "abhorrent graffiti" on its new footpath project at Wavelinks Park, between McGregors Road and Wanstead Street.
The graffiti at the site, which remained closed, also included phallic symbols, names and footprints.
"The concrete in this section of the path was poured on Friday, October 13, with the council notified of the vandalism earlier this week when the contractor returned to the site to finalise the works," Mr Mason said.
"Because the graffiti has been scratched into the concrete it will be a significant job."
The council worked with the contractor to remove the graffiti on Thursday afternoon, October 19.
"We will also work with our contractor on security measures to help ensure this does not happen again when the project continues, as the next stage of the project involves the extension of the path through Wavelinks Park to Wanstead Street," Mr Mason said.
Wavelinks Park connects McGregors Road, Armstrong Grove, Raingill Avenue, Wanstead Street and Fleetwood Court.
The park was upgraded with an all-weather basketball court, shared pathways and a scooter and skate loop using funds from the council, state and federal governments.
The matter has been reported to Warrnambool police who did not wish to comment.
