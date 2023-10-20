The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Warrnambool's Wavelinks Park graffitied with Nazi symbols

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
October 20 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Graffiti along the new Wavelinks Park path which included Nazi and phallic symbols, names and footprints. Picture by Anthony Brady
Graffiti along the new Wavelinks Park path which included Nazi and phallic symbols, names and footprints. Picture by Anthony Brady

Warrnambool hasn't escaped the wave of antisemitic behaviour across the country as the fighting between Palestine and Israel continues with Nazi symbols etched into a new footpath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.