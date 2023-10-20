The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

Port Fairy signs Joel Moloney for 2024 Hampden season

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Moloney gathers the ball for Kolora-Noorat during a WDFNL finals match against Merrivale in September 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna
Joel Moloney gathers the ball for Kolora-Noorat during a WDFNL finals match against Merrivale in September 2023. Picture by Sean McKenna

AN experienced footballer will add leadership to Port Fairy's line-up in 2024 as the Seagulls strive to push for finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.