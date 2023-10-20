AN experienced footballer will add leadership to Port Fairy's line-up in 2024 as the Seagulls strive to push for finals.
Joel Moloney has crossed to the Hampden league club from Warrnambool and District league outfit Kolora-Noorat.
Port Fairy coach Dustin McCorkell said Moloney, who has also played for Terang Mortlake and represented the Hampden league with distinction at interleague level, was living in the seaside town and felt the Seagulls were the ideal fit to continue his career.
"He is keen to get involved with the footy club and he'll be a great addition with his leadership," he said.
"He likes to keep fit and wants to have a crack at getting into the midfield so that's great for us.
"His leadership and experience will be perfect for our young team."
Moloney finished equal runner-up in the Power's best and fairest this year.
McCorkell, entering his second season at Gardens Oval, said the Seagulls had identified areas of improvement as they looked to solidify numbers across all grades.
"Most of our list has recommitted which is great and we're hoping to get a few younger players around town onboard and there's a few of them interested so we might have a few more at pre-season," he said.
The Seagulls were one of the competition's biggest improvers in 2023, rising from a win-less wooden spoon campaign to win eight matches and notch a draw in McCorkell's first season.
Port Fairy will start pre-season training on November 15.
