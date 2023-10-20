A WARRNAMBOOL team is celebrating after combining to win a variety-filled golf competition at Port Fairy.
Leanne Owen, Dionne Goyen, Robyn Ballinger and Donna Weller were crowned the overall winners of Two Days on the Links - a tournament in just its second year - on Friday, October 20.
They finished with 185 points, accumulated across different formats.
Day one comprised three formats while the 'cha cha cha' was the style of play on the final day where teams took the best score on the first hole, the two best scores on the second hole and the three best scores on the third hole before repeating the process throughout the rest of the round.
Goyen said players enjoyed the concept.
"There's different methods of scoring which makes it a little bit more challenging and a lot more interesting than perhaps going out for a normal round of golf," she said.
"You get to communicate as a team, line up each other's putts and do things you wouldn't normally be able to do in a normal round of golf.
"It was a pretty awesome experience - this one (Weller) had an absolute day out today, nailing a heap of birdies and almost a hole in one," she said.
"I reckon we rode off her back a fair bit."
Owen, who also lauded the "terrific format", said team work was the winning ingredient.
"It was wonderful. Robyn was a last-minute inclusion as someone was unavailable and Dionne (too) and we all played really well together as a team," she said.
"Having very little wind makes a big difference so it's been very enjoyable."
Goyen praised the Port Fairy links, saying they were in ideal condition for the tournament which attracted players from across Victoria.
"I love it - it's probably my second home. I think it's a beautiful course in really, really good nick," she said.
Day one winners with 99 points on a count-back were East Framlingham's Lyn Cook, Carol Parsons, Shirley Scott and Pauline Armstrong.
Day two honours with 90 points on a count-back was the combined team of Kerry Boland (Royal Melbourne), Jennifer McMahon (Warrnambool), Flavia Gobbo (Port Fairy) and Leeanne Ambrose (Victoria).
Rosanna visitor Maryanne Frauenfelder sunk a hole-in-one on the 11th.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.