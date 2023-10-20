A Warrnambool basketballer who starred on the Big V grand final stage will represent her state at national level.
Dakota Crichton - best-on-court in the Mermaids' grand final win against Bellarine Storm in August - was selected in the Victoria team for the under 20 championships.
The tournament will be held in Ballarat in January and February 2024 with training to start in November.
It will be Crichton's second time playing for Victoria.
"It is a bit surprising. I am so happy with the opportunity, it means a lot to me," she said of her selection.
"I was bottom-age last year so this year I feel like I am going in with a lot more confidence only because of the experience I got last year with all the top-age girls.
"I am feeling pretty good about it and we have a pretty good team. I definitely think we'll make the finals, depending on how we mesh as a team."
Crichton, who was crowned the Big V division one women's youth player of the year for her standout performances for Warrnambool, said she enjoyed her first season with the Mermaids after moving to the area.
It culminated with a 27-point, 10-rebound performance in the grand final.
"It's definitely a different environment to if you win a championship in Melbourne - it's definitely a tighter group that celebrates together," she said.
Crichton, 18, finished school at Warrnambool College on Friday, October 20 and will start exams next week.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.