UNBEATEN colt Dark Halo makes his Melbourne debut on the back of an impressive maiden victory at Wyong for trainer Ciaron Maher in the $175,000 Gothic Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on October 21.
Dark Halo led the entire way with Jason Collett in the saddle to win the 1100-metre maiden by more than three lengths but on Saturday champion hoop James McDonald has the sit in the pigskin.
Maher, who trains in partnership with David Eustace, said Dark Halo had improved since his easy Wyong win.
"I was really happy with the maiden win by Dark Halo," Maher said. "I've always liked the colt.
"Dark Halo has improved since Wyong but he would need to. It's a bit of a lift in class from a maiden at Wyong to a black type race on Caulfield Cup day. We've got James (McDonald) on-board on Saturday - he's one of the best in the business.
"I would say we'll push forward from barrier eight and try and get a good position in the run."
Dark Halo was sold for $280,000 at the 2022 Gold Coast Yearling Sales and Maher said there's plenty of scope for the son of Zoustar.
"Dark Halo is a lovely moving colt who is well-bred," he said. "It just takes a bit of time for them to get used to all the hype of racing, especially on big days like Caulfield Cup day but Dark Halo has had extensive training in our juvenile program which should hold him in good stead."
Dark Halo is the $3 favourite in the early betting markets for the Gothic.
Warrnambool trainer Matthew Williams has two runners on the big Caulfield Cup day meeting. He saddles up Rose Of Shalaa and Wrote To Arataki. Both horses will be ridden by Dean Yendall.
