The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Ciaron Maher-trained Dark Halo to contest Gothic Stakes on Caulfield Cup day

By Tim Auld
Updated October 20 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciaron Maher believes colt Dark Halo's extensive training will put him in good stead in a stakes race at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Ciaron Maher believes colt Dark Halo's extensive training will put him in good stead in a stakes race at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

UNBEATEN colt Dark Halo makes his Melbourne debut on the back of an impressive maiden victory at Wyong for trainer Ciaron Maher in the $175,000 Gothic Stakes (1200m) at Caulfield on October 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.