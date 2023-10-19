A short stay proposal marks the latest venture looking to capitalise on Timboon's growing popularity.
An application to place two holiday units to the tune of roughly $245,000 each at 62 Curdievale Road has been lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
The proposed dwellings would be one and two bedrooms and consist of prefabricated transportable units on a 1118 metre-square site about 400 metres south of the town's CBD.
The applicant noted future potential to use the units as permanent residences.
It comes after Timboon resident and south-west ward councillor Kate Makin said there was a lack of available accommodation in the town.
"Timboon is becoming a destination everyone wants to come and visit which is great," she said.
"With COVID, most people sold the houses they had for Airbnb and short-stay accommodation so now there's really limited availability.
"We're trying to get all that happening again in Timboon to get people to stay and look at what else we have to offer."
Growing tourism opportunities in Timboon have prompted a search for community leaders to direct the town's revamp through the Timboon Precinct Plan.
